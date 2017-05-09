Three puzzling fires under investigation in Sulphur

SULPHUR, OK — Firefighters are investigating three suspicious fires that were reported within minutes of each other in the same general vicinity. According to investigators, they received three back-to-back calls on Friday evening that were just too similar.More >>
DURANT, OK — The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce is warning its members about a phone scam. "You always hear people talking about it happening to them, but you never think it'll happen to you,” said Josh Mullins, owner of Nautilus Fitness of Durant.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Officials have released surveillance video showing a person of interest who may have information about the fire that forced the Sherman Public Library to temporarily close.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Police Department issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing senior citizen. Investigators say Patrick Clarence Maynard may be driving to Abilene, Texas, in a 2017 red Chrysler PacificaMore >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police said Tuesday that a woman who was reported missing last week has been located and is safe. Amanda Brown, 38, was said by family members to have disappeared Friday morning, walking away from her residence.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- Traffic was backed up for five hours on a busy Texoma highway Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler jackknifed. The accident happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Ardmore Convention Center.More >>
Year after year, we see the impact of nature's violence, and we hear how people's lives were saved by riding out storms in a shelter. So what if we told you that you could buy a shelter at a 75 percent discount?More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Red River Valley Chorus is hosting its 7th annual Tea Party & Craft Show in Denison.More >>
MURRAY COUNTY, OK -- A highway was shut down Monday afternoon after one driver died and another was hospitalized in a head-on crash.More >>
CARTWRIGHT, OK -- Investigators said Julio Villalpando of Fort Worth kicked in the front door and forced entry before setting it ablaze. "It freaked me out," said neighbor Rhonda Linzy. "I'm not going to lie... it scared me."More >>
