Three puzzling fires under investigation in Sulphur

SULPHUR, OK — Firefighters are investigating three suspicious fires that were reported within minutes of each other in the same general vicinity.

According to investigators, they received three back-to-back calls on Friday evening that were just too similar. Now, evidence is leading them to believe the fires may have been set on purpose.

"At this time, we are considering them suspicious," Sulphur Fire Department Chief Gary Tingle said.

The first fire involved white Ford one ton pickup truck behind a car wash on 17th Street.

Minutes later, Jeremy Joslin's phone was ringing after a neighbor saw flames burning from his bedroom window.

"I just kinda like freaked out," he said. "I thought somebody was trying to kill me or something."

Then it happened again. According to officials, An apartment at the Chickasaw Housing Authority on 17th Street also appears to have been set on fire.

Angelica Lopez said the window screen of her son's bedroom had been removed; someone may have been trying open it, but the effort was unsuccessful.

"This guy across the way said he saw somebody in a gray hoodie, you know, throw something at the window," Lopez said.

The window was set on fire in the same way Joslin's was. Until it's repaired, a wooden board covers the damage.

"It's awful," Joslin said. "Just to think that, you know, coming home to someone catching your house on fire."

Officials said they don't have any leads on possible suspects, and that leaves the victims scared..

"I kind of thought it was like... maybe towards us, like we had done something," Lopez said.

"Makes you kind of wonder if I maybe made somebody else mad," Joslin added.

Officials said they are still investigating.