Durant Chamber warns of phone scam

DURANT, OK — The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce is warning its members about a phone scam.

"You always hear people talking about it happening to them, but you never think it'll happen to you,” said Josh Mullins, who owns Nautilus Fitness of Durant.

Imagine his surprise when he was targeted by a phone scam.

"It became suspicious because I didn't know the voice or the person that was on the other line,” he said.

It was a con artist was on the other end of the line, posing as a representative of the Durant Area Chamber

"They wanted to know approximately how many employees I had, and if I was the sole owner of the business,” Mullins recalled.

But real representatives of the Chamber said they always email their members before calling to update information.

"When I called the number back, it just went to nothing," Mullins said. "It just beeped twice with no dial tone... nothing,”

Mullins said he immediately contacted the Chamber to report the suspicious caller.

"It's not the first time that this has happened, and it probably won't be the last," said Chamber of Commerce executive director Janet Reed. "Just be aware that there are people out there that are trying to solicit and get information so that they can use it for different types of things.”

From now on, Josh Mullins said he'll be keeping his eyes and ears open.

"Just always think that someone is trying to take advantage of you and be aware that the threat is always there,” he said.

If you receive a suspicious call, contact the Chamber or Durant police immediately.