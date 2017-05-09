Trump fires FBI director Comey - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Trump fires FBI director Comey

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months.

"The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.

The White House said the search for a new FBI director was beginning immediately.

The White House made the stunning announcement shortly after the FBI corrected a sentence in Comey's sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week. Comey told lawmakers that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, had sent "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop, including some with classified information.

On Tuesday, the FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that only "a small number" of the thousands of emails found on the laptop had been forwarded there while most had simply been backed up from electronic devices. Most of the email chains on the laptop containing classified information were not the result of forwarding, the FBI said.

Comey, 56, was nominated by President Barack Obama for the FBI post in 2013 to a 10-year term. Praised for his independence and integrity, Comey has spent three decades in law enforcement and has been no stranger to controversy.

On Tuesday evening, Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford issued a statement thanking Comey for his service, and urging that his dismissal be explained.

"It is unfortunate that over the past year the Director had lost the trust of so many people on both sides of the aisle," Lankford said. "It is now important that the Senate confirm the next FBI Director with a thorough and fair process."

Democrats are insisting on an independent prosecutor to investigate possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia following James Comey's firing.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California tweets: "I've said it before and will again - we must have a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI's Russia investigation. This cannot wait."

Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee said "our democracy is in danger," and he pressed Speaker Paul Ryan to appoint a bipartisan commission to investigate the Trump-Russia relationship.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, stood on the Senate floor and said he would await word from the White House on whether the investigation will continue.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel.

KTEN contributed to this report

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Three puzzling fires under investigation in Sulphur

    Three puzzling fires under investigation in Sulphur

    KTENKTEN

    SULPHUR, OK — Firefighters are investigating three suspicious fires that were reported within minutes of each other in the same general vicinity. According to investigators, they received three back-to-back calls on Friday evening that were just too similar.

    More >>

    SULPHUR, OK — Firefighters are investigating three suspicious fires that were reported within minutes of each other in the same general vicinity. According to investigators, they received three back-to-back calls on Friday evening that were just too similar.

    More >>

  • Durant Chamber warns of phone scam

    Durant Chamber warns of phone scam

    DURANT, OK — The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce is warning its members about a phone scam. "You always hear people talking about it happening to them, but you never think it'll happen to you,” said Josh Mullins, owner of Nautilus Fitness of Durant.

    More >>

    DURANT, OK — The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce is warning its members about a phone scam. "You always hear people talking about it happening to them, but you never think it'll happen to you,” said Josh Mullins, owner of Nautilus Fitness of Durant.

    More >>

  • Grainy images could help ID Sherman library arsonist

    Grainy images could help ID Sherman library arsonist

    KTENKTEN

    SHERMAN, TX -- Officials have released surveillance video showing a person of interest who may have information about the fire that forced the Sherman Public Library to temporarily close. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- Officials have released surveillance video showing a person of interest who may have information about the fire that forced the Sherman Public Library to temporarily close. 

    More >>
    •   