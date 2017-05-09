Silver Alert canceled for missing Sherman senior

SHERMAN, TX -- A Silver Alert has been canceled for an elderly Texoma man who disappeared two days ago.

Patrick Clarence Maynard, 86 went missing at about 6 p.m. Monday in Sherman.

It was believed he was trying to drive to Abilene, Texas.

Police said Maynard was located Tuesday night 270 miles from home at a Walmart in San Angelo.

They said he was confused, but otherwise in good health.

Arrangements have been made for him to return to his family.