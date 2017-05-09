Silver Alert issued for missing Sherman senior

SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Police Department issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing senior citizen.

Investigators say Patrick Clarence Maynard, 86, may be driving to Abilene, Texas, in a 2017 red Chrysler Pacifica minivan bearing Texas plates HYW-5156.

"His credit card was used in the Weatherford, Texas, area around 11:30 a.m. this morning," Sherman police Sgt. D.M. Hampton said in a written statement.

Maynard is described as a white male, 5'-9" tall, and about 190 pounds. No clothing description was given.

If you've seen Clarence Maynard, please call Sherman police or 911.