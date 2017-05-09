Grainy images could help ID Sherman library arsonist

SHERMAN, TX -- Officials have released surveillance video of a person of interest who may have information about the fire that forced the Sherman Public Library to temporarily close.

It's hard to see in the video of the incident on April 26, but officials believe the person came from the rear exit of the library.

The individual is seen sitting there for some time before moving to the curb near Walnut Street. The video then shows the person running back as a car drives by.

"We're taking this, of course, very seriously, the City of Sherman is," said municipal spokesman Nate Strauch. "That's why we have announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to catching, arresting, and convicting this individual for lighting these fires."

Officials hope to reopen the library building at 421 North Travis Street in a couple of months. On Tuesday, we got our first look at the severe fire and smoke damage inflicted by the arsonist in parts of the building.

In the meantime, a temporary location has been established across from the Parks and Recreation Department administration building at 1000 North East Street.