Local chorus hosting tea and craft show

DENISON, TX -- The Red River Valley Chorus is hosting its 7th annual Tea Party and Craft Show in Denison this weekend.

They're inviting people to join them for food, fellowship, music, and shopping.

Visit vendors, enjoy some music and great food... and maybe even come away with a prize or two.

The event takes plance on Saturday, May 13 at the Park Avenue Church of Christ, 3000 Park Avenue in Denison, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

