Missing Sherman woman found safe

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police said Tuesday that a woman who was reported missing last week has been located and is safe.

Amanda Brown, 38, was said by family members to have disappeared Friday morning, walking away from her residence at the El Dorado mobile home park on Texoma Parkway.

Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sherman police Sgt. D.M. Hampton offered the good news that friends and relatives have been hoping for.

"She is safe and sound," Hampton said in a written statement. "There was no criminal act associated to her disappearance."

No additional details were given about where Brown has been and why she failed to alert family members to her whereabouts.