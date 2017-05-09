Rush hour truck crash snarls traffic in Ardmore

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- Traffic was backed up for five hours on a busy Texoma highway Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler jackknifed.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Ardmore Convention Center.

Troopers said no other vehicles were involved when the truck crashed, and the driver is expected to be okay.

Parts of the freeway had to be closed as the debris was cleared. Interstate 35 was reopened to traffic shortly after 10 a.m.