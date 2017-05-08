Victim saves alleged arsonist from her burning home

CARTWRIGHT, OK -- A Texas man is behind bars after Bryan County deputies said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and set it on fire.

The incident happened in Cartwright late Saturday night at a mobile home on Trout Drive.

Investigators said Julio Villalpando of Fort Worth kicked in the front door and forced entry before setting it ablaze.

"It freaked me out," said neighbor Rhonda Linzy. "I'm not going to lie... it scared me."

lames seen coming from the roof and the windows of this mobile home.

"The house was completely engulfed in flames," added Summer Bobrick, another neighbor.

Deputies were dispatched to the home after getting a call that Villalpando, 33, had locked himself inside with a knife.

"The subject was inside threatening to kill himself," Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian told us, adding that the suspect went on Facebook Live making threats against himself before barricading himself in a back room.

"Then he decided to burn the place, and he set it afire," the sheriff said.

A woman inside the house was able to escape; but she had compassion for the fate of Villalpando.

"He was near a window," Sheriff Christian said. "While the fire was going, she was able to reach in and grab him and pull him out the window."

Neighbors who know the homeowner said they're grateful no one was hurt.

Villalpando faces first degree arson charges. Sheriff Christian said additional charges -- including burglary -- could follow.