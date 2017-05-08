Fatal crash closes Murray County highway - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fatal crash closes Murray County highway

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
MURRAY COUNTY, OK -- A highway was shut down Monday afternoon after one person died and another was injured in a fiery head-on crash.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. on U.S. 177 about 10 miles south of Sulphur in Murray County, near the Carter County line.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet HHR crossed over the center line and hit a DOT Transportation 18-wheeler.

The Chevrolet burst into flames; the driver, 39-year-old Darin Griffin of Mannsville, was thrown from the wreckage. Officials said Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, 31-year-old Jacob Gerdes of Springfield, Illinois, suffered a head injury in the impact. He was taken to a hospital in Sulphur for treatment and later released.

Highway 177 was closed to traffic for more than five hours following the crash. It reopened about 5:30 p.m.

