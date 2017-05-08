SEDCO's Economic Development Week Celebration

SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Economic Development Corporation will be holding its first-ever 2017 Economic Development Week Celebration from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom.

EDW is a national campaign created by the International Economic Development Council to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and increase quality of life.

The organization is also hoping to show appreciation to local industries, community partners, and boards of directors.

There will be delicious treats by Fulbelli's and Feast on This, and a taste of a variety of beverages from Homestead Winery and 903 Brewers at this come-and-go event.