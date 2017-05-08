Get a storm shelter at a big discount

Last week was the 18th anniversary of a devastating tornado that hit the Oklahoma City area. It was one of the largest and deadliest twisters on record in Oklahoma.

Year after year, we see the impact of nature's violence, and we hear how people's lives were saved by riding out storms in a shelter.

So what if we told you that you could buy a shelter at a 75 percent discount? This is a real offer, but many are rejecting it.

When a tornado comes calling, there's no better place to hide than underground. It's estimated that less than one-fifth of Oklahoma's four million residents have access to a private shelter from tornadoes.

"When you think about emergency management, their safety is our top concern," said Kevin Rhodes of Purcell, Oklahoma Emergency Management.

Since 2011, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given cities like Purcell, Ada, Ardmore and Durant grant money for residents to offset the cost of a storm shelter. The SoonerSafe Safe Room Rebate Program is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

"They have latches inside the door," said Bobby Elmore, who applied for the rebate. "Usually we have to run out in the rain to get the neighbor's shelter. This program came up and I just had to take it."

But the emergency management director was stunned when others on the list began rejecting the rebate.

"Obviously, they worried enough to register to try to win one; now they aren't going to be able to," Rhodes said.

A popular storm shelter that includes a city permit will cost around $2,400. With a 75 percent discount of around $1,800, the homeowner's final out-of-pocket expense is just over $600.

So why are so many people rejecting the offer? Well, there's a clause in the contract: "If my application is selected, I understand that I will not receive funds until all requirements of the Oklahoma Safe Room Rebate Program are met," Rhodes explained.

That means participants must wait 45 to 60 days after installation for those rebates. That's a tough sell, even though it could mean the difference between life and death.

"They have to pay up front, which makes it difficult for them, so they just weather the storm, so to speak," Rhodes said, urging Oklahoma families to invest in their security with a shelter. "They are invaluable. If you care about your family and you're able to do it, there is no reason why you shouldn't."

"It's almost like a roll of the dice," he added. "In Oklahoma, it's not the place to roll the dice."

In Texas, Grayson County administers a similar safe room program offering a 50 percent discount on qualified installations. There is, however, a waiting list for available funds.

Cooke County residents can call 940-668-5400 for shelter rebate availability information; the number to call in Fannin County is 903-640-8484.