Motorcycle, van collide in Denison; one hurt

DENISON, TX -- A Texoma man is being treated for injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a van Sunday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Highways 75 and Highway 91. The driver of the van said the motorcycle slowed down to make a turn into the parking lot of Dave's Ski and Tackle; that's when the van hit him.

The driver of the van told investigators that he attempted to stop but couldn't react quickly enough.