Motorcycle, van collide in Denison; one hurt

DENTON, TX -- A trial date has been set for Luis Bonilla, the Denton man accused of killing two Whitesboro, Texas, children in a highway crash last year.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police are now investigating as a family desperately searches for a loved one who has been missing since Friday. "She just vanished without saying anything to anyone," said Brad Lewis, the brother of 38-year-old Amanda Brown.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas charged to the forefront of the national debate over immigration as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a so-called "sanctuary cities" ban that lets police ask during routine stops whether someone is in the U.S. legally and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal immigration agents.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Economic Development Corporation will be holding its first-ever 2017 Economic Development Week Celebration from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom.More >>
In this week's segment of KTEN's Getting Fit, we talk about the differences between indoor and outdoor biking.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The driver of the van said the motorcycle slowed down to make a turn into the parking lot of Dave's Ski and Tackle; that's when the van hit him. The driver of the van told investigators that he attempted to stop but couldn't react quickly enough.More >>
Sherman, Texas - Sherman school leaders asked voters to approve a 308 million dollar bond. But that proposal was rejected by 145 votes, 2195 to 2050. We are told that money would have gone toward building a new high school and two new elementary schools. It would have also been used to improve technology and make upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. However some voters thought creating a tax increase of 23 cents for a total tax rate of one dollar and 67 cents was too much.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.More >>
DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.More >>
