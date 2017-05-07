Family and police searching for missing woman

SHERMAN, TX- A family desperately searching for their loved one who has been missing since Friday. Sherman Police are now investigating.

"She just vanished without saying anything to anyone," said Brad Lewis. Amanda Brown's brother.

38 year old Amanda Brown hasn't been seen or heard from since early Friday morning.

"She went to go out for a walk and was never heard from again," said Brown's cousin, Brittainy Wagner.

Family members say they got a call from one of Brown's two daughters telling them their mom wasn't home. It's believed she went on a walk from her home at the El Dorado mobile home park. Brown's brother says none of her belongings were with her.

"She left her vehicle, her purse filled with all of her belongings. In a typical woman's purse you know," said Lewis.

"All of her stuff is still at the house car, keys, wallet," said Wagner.

Friends and family organized a search party beginning in the woods near Midway Mall. With a lot of unanswered questions family members are just trying to hope for the best.

"Maybe you know she got injured in the woods. Then of course your mind sometimes goes to some really dark places," said Wagner.

Family members say this isn't something Brown would do. Leaning on each other for support they just want her to come home.

"If she sees it or anyone who sees it that knows anything about any of this, just let us know that she's safe. We just want to know that she's safe. That's all," Said Lewis.

Sherman Police are also investigating. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call. Family members have shared her picture on social media and ask if you've seen something, reach out to them.