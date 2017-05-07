2nd annual "DI4N" memorial run set for Saturday

BONHAM, TX- One Texoma mother has been working to help other kids follow the same dream her son did before he was killed in a tragic car crash back in 2015.

Sherry Capehart and a friend of hers organized the first annual "DI4N" memorial run last year. This year's run they've added a one mile run and silent auction. The run raises money to hand out cheer scholarships to athlete's nationwide.

Two scholarships were handed out last year and this year Capehart says she plans on handing out four.

This year's run falls on Mother's Day and Capehart says she wants everyone to come out whether you can participate or not.

"I would like everyone to come out just because I want to share being Nick's mom with everyone that can come out," said Capehart.

The run will take place Saturday the 13th at Bonham High School. Registration for the run ends on Tuesday, or you can register the day of the race.

It all kicks off at 8 a.m Saturday morning.

https://raceroster.com/events/2017/9697/di4n-do-it-for-nick

https://www.facebook.com/events/1843441672572255/