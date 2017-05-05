Sherman ISD bond proposal goes to voters on Saturday

SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. On Saturday, Sherman voters cast their ballots.

The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman Independent School District officials said the upgrades would help fix the issue of overcrowding across their campuses. It set up an informational website to answer questions about the bond proposal.

If the measure passes, the owner of an average property in the district valued at $88,000 would see their annual tax bill go up by about $200.

Resident Don Bailey is leading opposition to the plan, calling it a "boondoggle" who urges the district to find a better way.

"I think we do need improvements for our schools, but to put this community in debt $308 million is going to cost citizens the highest taxes for the next 30 years," he said.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Voting locations are:

Sory Elementary School library

120 Binkley Park

Sherman ISD Service Center

2701 Loy Lake Road

Watch your vote count on KTEN News at 10 p.m. Saturday.