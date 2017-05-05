DA asks to withdraw from Tishomingo teacher case - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

DA asks to withdraw from Tishomingo teacher case

Posted: Updated:

TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case.

Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo after allegations surfaced last September that she had been exchanging inappropriate text messages with him and was kissing him.

Ladd explained that Duncan is "a fairly close friend" of one his employees.

The Oklahoma attorney general will make the decision to reassign the case. As of Friday afternoon, the AG's office told KTEN they hadn't yet received the paperwork.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sherman ISD bond proposal goes to voters on Saturday

    Sherman ISD bond proposal goes to voters on Saturday

    KTENKTEN

    SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. 

    More >>

  • DA asks to withdraw from Tishomingo teacher case

    DA asks to withdraw from Tishomingo teacher case

    KTENKTEN

    TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case. Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo.

    More >>

    TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case. Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo.

    More >>

  • Oklahoma game warden rescues tiny owl

    Oklahoma game warden rescues tiny owl

    ODWC / FacebookODWC / Facebook

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK -- A game warden in northeast Oklahoma came to the rescue of a baby owl on Thursday, and it was all documented on Facebook. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said it was a concerned citizen who alerted the department to the plight of the tiny Eastern Screech-Owl on a piece of driftwood at Oologah Lake. 

    More >>

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK -- A game warden in northeast Oklahoma came to the rescue of a baby owl on Thursday, and it was all documented on Facebook. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said it was a concerned citizen who alerted the department to the plight of the tiny Eastern Screech-Owl on a piece of driftwood at Oologah Lake. 

    More >>
    •   