DA asks to withdraw from Tishomingo teacher case

TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case.

Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo after allegations surfaced last September that she had been exchanging inappropriate text messages with him and was kissing him.

Ladd explained that Duncan is "a fairly close friend" of one his employees.

The Oklahoma attorney general will make the decision to reassign the case. As of Friday afternoon, the AG's office told KTEN they hadn't yet received the paperwork.