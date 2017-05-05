Oklahoma game warden rescues tiny owl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK -- A game warden in northeast Oklahoma came to the rescue of a baby owl on Thursday, and it was all documented on Facebook.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said it was a concerned citizen who alerted the department to the plight of the tiny Eastern Screech-Owl on a piece of driftwood at Oologah Lake.

Game Warden Joe Alexander assessed the situation, and saw the water level was too high to wade out. So he commandeered a boat from a local firefighter to safely recover the owlet. And we get to see what happened next.

The bird was taken to the Wild Heart Ranch rehabilitation center in Claremore for a checkup, where it was judged to be doing well.