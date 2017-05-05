Task force to study money-saving options for Oklahoma schools - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Task force to study money-saving options for Oklahoma schools

Posted:

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A bill to make smaller Oklahoma school districts work more efficiently is headed to the governor's desk.

Oklahoma Senate Bill 514 calls for a volunteer task force to examine options for:

  • reducing administrative costs 
  • eliminating duplicative overhead costs
  • improving efficiency among school district operations

The legislation doesn't use the word "consolidation," which has been known to spark debate. Instead, the task force will be asked to look at several options that local school districts can consider, including sharing certain functions in Regional Education Administrative Districts that will be established by the State Board of Education.

The final report is expected by August 1, 2018, and will be distributed to the governor, the legislature, and to all of Oklahoma's school districts.

Then, on December 1 of next year, the SBOE will publish a list of Oklahoma school districts that it recommends to use shared administrative services.

