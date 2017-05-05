Arraignment set for Springer holdup suspect - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Arraignment set for Springer holdup suspect

By Gregg Watson, KTEN News
SPRINGER, OK -- A Carter County man has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will now be arraigned on burglary charges.

Prosecutors allege that 19-year-old Austin Smith -- wearing a mask and carrying a rifle -- entered the Springer Food Mart in February and attempted to hold up the clerk behind the counter.

But the quick-thinking employee said she realized that the assailant didn't know how to handle a gun, and told him: "You're not getting anything."

The two wrestled for the phone, and investigators said Smith fled.

The suspect has his next court date on June 7.

