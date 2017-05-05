Durant casino hosts Monday career fair

DURANT, OK -- The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent in April -- the lowest recorded figure in more than a decade.

But the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the jobless rate in the Texoma region has actually been ticking higher since last fall, with thousands more people seeking benefits.

Choctaw Casino and Resorts in Durant has more than 125 positions to fill, and it's hosting a career fair on Monday to make a connection with job-seekers.

Recruitment specialists and human resources personnel will be on-hand to review resumes and interview potential candidates for openings in hospitality, culinary, and gaming operations, with experience ranging from entry-level to management.

The career fair is set for the Choctaw Event Center at 3702 Choctaw Road in Durant from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8. Candidates are advised to dress to impress.

