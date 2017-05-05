Durant casino hosts Monday career fair - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Durant casino hosts Monday career fair

By Michelle Choi, KTEN News
DURANT, OK -- The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent in April -- the lowest recorded figure in more than a decade.

But the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the jobless rate in the Texoma region has actually been ticking higher since last fall, with thousands more people seeking benefits.

Choctaw Casino and Resorts in Durant has more than 125 positions to fill, and it's hosting a career fair on Monday to make a connection with job-seekers.

Recruitment specialists and human resources personnel will be on-hand to review resumes and interview potential candidates for openings in hospitality, culinary, and gaming operations, with experience ranging from entry-level to management.

The career fair is set for the Choctaw Event Center at 3702 Choctaw Road in Durant from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8. Candidates are advised to dress to impress.

    MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - The U.S. military says a service member has been killed in Somalia during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabab. A statement Friday from the U.S. Africa Command says the service member was killed Thursday during the operation near Barii, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the capital, Mogadishu. 

    DENISON, TX -- A 25-year-old man was airlifted to Medical City Plano after an accidental shooting at a local bar. It happened around midnight Thursday in the Tupelo Honey parking lot in Denison.

