Whitewright students get boost for garden

WHITEWRIGHT, TX -- Students at Whitewright Elementary School got some help from a big corporation to expand their community garden on Thursday.

Six representatives from Lowe's came to the school and helped students renovate their garden pond and plant trees, shrubs and flowers.

In January, the school won a $5,000 grant to improve their garden after school counselor Holley Murphy applied for the Lowe's "Toolbox for Education" grant program.

Murphy said the garden gives students the chance learn about science outside of the classroom.

"Kids learn so much with hands-on," she said. "If you can touch it, feel it, read about it, and talk about it, and do all those things together, you're more likely to take it in and really apply that later."

Students from each grade level will also have their own vegetable garden.