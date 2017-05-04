This is Texoma: Roller Derby revival

ADA, OK -- The year was 1970-something. You were sitting on the couch on a Saturday night, watching Roller Derby on the TV.

It looked awesome. Tough. And it had to be real, right?

Today, Roller Derby is back, and it's a little different: Regulated, practiced, and a lot more organized.

"My Roller Derby name is Hoff the Chain," explained Katie Hoff, captain of the South Central Roller Girls, based in Ada, Oklahoma.

"We have skaters from all around... Ada; we have some from Konowa; some from Seminole; some from Coalgate; some from everywhere around here that travel here to practice and play," Hoff said.

Each participant has her own Roller Derby name... and the attitude to win.

Or else.

The goal? Each team has to get their "jammer" past the other team's "blockers" to score points, no matter what it takes.

"It can get really tough," Hoff said. "We've had a few broken bones. We had a girl break her arm. We've had a couple girls break their ankles. So it can get pretty rough."

Believe it or not, before they can play, these women have to pass a skills test, and part of that is to learn how to fall the correct way. Once they do, it's serious business.

So why would any young woman want to risk broken bones and bruises?

"It's definitely a stress-reliever," Michelle Baker told us. "I actually got into it after I went through a divorce to get my mind off other things I was going through, and it's also camaraderie between other people... you have a lot of support."

Katie Hoff agrees. "I never played sports growing up; this is the first sport I ever played," she said. "It's fun being part of a team and traveling, and it's a really good stress reliever."

At the end of the day, that sentiment was echoed by all the women.

There's a Roller Derby event planned for this Sunday, May 7, at the Star Skate in Ada as the Roller Girls take on Benton County. The fun starts at 6 p.m, and admission is $7. Kids under 12 are free with a paid admission.

For more information on additional events or if you'd like to join the team, visit the South Central Roller Girls website.