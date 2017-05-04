Bud the barber: What's Good About Texoma

SHERMAN, TX -- Charlie "Bud" Newman has been cutting hair for a long, long time.

"Don't ask me how long I've been here, because I don't remember," he said.

But we know that the proprietor of Bud's Barber Shop has been plying his craft in Sherman since 1956... it's right there on the sign.

"Well, I just wanted it," he said. "I didn't want to work for anybody."

Every morning around 6:30 you can find this 84-year-old at the barber shop, sweeping the floor and waiting for his next customer. His cash register is a cigar box.

But if you come after 11:30, you're out of luck; Bud's already gone for the day.

"I've been doing that for years," he said, adding that he's spent his whole life in Sherman and is proud to be a part of the Texoma community.

Some days, nobody but Bud walks through the door.

"If I don't cut a head of hair, that's OK... it's therapy to me."

You could say that most people in their 80s don't work every day, but thanks to Bud's good health, he wouldn't have it any other way... even though he says he can't really remember what happened yesterday.

"My memory isn't worth a flip," he chuckled... but we think he's doing just fine.

"I still love coming down here. It beats sitting home by myself," he added.

As Bud inches closer to 90, he only has one word to describe his long life. "Good. It's a good life."

So if you're ever passing 122 North Willow Street in Sherman, be sure to look through the window of Bud's Barber Shop. You might just catch the head hair-cutter sitting in his chair, waiting for his next customer.

Or, as he says, waiting for his time to come.