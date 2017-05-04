Milestone for proposed Oklahoma veterans cemetery

ARDMORE, OK -- A bill to establish a new state veterans cemetery in Ardmore is now headed to the desk of Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin.

If she approves, that cemetery will be located just behind and southwest of the current Ardmore Veterans Center.

This will become the state's first veterans cemetery operated by the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, an effort authored by local lawmakers Sen. Frank Simpson and Rep. Pat Ownbey.

The cemetery will offer 1,6000 burial plots per acre, for a total capacity of 32,000 plots.

Local veterans like Sam Gaddis expressed their appreciation.

"It will mean so much that the cemetery is here," he said, "where daily, a wife and grieving family can come and be at peace."

Senators say there are 53 acres of land available, almost half of which will be utilized by the cemeteryif the bill is signed.