Thrifty Thursday: Shopping for formal dresses on a budget

DENISON, TX -- On this month's segment of Thrifty Thursday for Good Morning Texoma, we talk about buying dresses on a budget.

With spring dances coming up for students across the KTEN viewing area, the Lamar Goodwill location is offering a variety of beautiful formal dresses for girls who are looking to shop without breaking the bank.

If you'd like to learn how to sponsor a dress, or for more information, click here.