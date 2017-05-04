Passengers rescued from OKC roller coaster

WASHINGTON, DC -- The U.S. House of Representatives is debating the merits of President Trump's plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a new and different plan. Live coverage courtesy of ABC News.More >>
DENISON, TX -- On this month's segment of Thrifty Thursday for Good Morning Texoma, we talk about buying dresses on a budget.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- Thrill-seekers on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at the Frontier City amusement park in Oklahoma City were in for a much longer ride than expected Thursday morning. KFOR-TV reports the ride got stuck with the cars -- and their passengers -- near the top of one of its loops.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Public Library has a temporary home until repairs are made to the main building. A city official said the library has opened shop in the Kerr East Building at 1000 North East Street.More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A local man is dead after taking a fall during a late night fishing outing. The Marshall County sheriff's office says 61 year-old Doug Staat was fishing out in the Mclaughlin Creek area whenMore >>
DENISON, TX -- This week we have an adorable little boy puppy. They say he's very sweet and calm. They're thinking he might be a Shepard/Lab mix. He has two brothers and two sisters who need foreverMore >>
ARDMORE, OK -- A Marietta, Oklahoma, woman was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of embezzling money from an online account intended to benefit the family of a murder victim.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man who was found inside the Grayson County Courthouse Friday night has been arrested for online solicitation. Joshua Barrier is accused of having sexual conversations with a minor.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- She worked in the Carter County Clerk's office. Now Becky Wright is being arraigned on embezzlement charges. Investigators allege that Wright, 56, copied deeds and other property information in order to sell those images to oil and gas companies.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Prosecutors say Mark Zimmerman of Dallas admitted to police that he was a drug dealer and a gun dealer. He was sentenced Wednesday to 99 years behind bars.More >>
