Passengers rescued from OKC roller coaster

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- Thrill-seekers on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at the Frontier City amusement park in Oklahoma City were in for a much longer ride than expected Thursday morning.

KFOR-TV reports the ride got stuck with the cars -- and their passengers -- near the top of one of its loops.

Television news footage showed fire department personnel moving patrons to safety. The front cars of the ride were beyond an emergency walkway.

No injuries were reported, KFOR said.

Frontier City describes a ride on the Silver Bullet as "like being shot from a cannon as you rocket through this high-speed steel looping coaster."

The amusement park management issued this statement to KFOR:

"Guest safety is Frontier City’s top priority. As soon as each guest has been evacuated from the Silver Bullet, a thorough investigation into the reason the ride stalled will take place."