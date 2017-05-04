Temporary home for fire-damaged Sherman library

SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Public Library has a temporary home until repairs are made to the main building.

A city official said the library has opened shop in the Kerr East Building at 1000 North East Street, across from the Parks and Recreation Department building.

The main location was damaged in an arson fire on April 26. There is a $5,000 reward for the arrest and prosecution of the arsonist.

Library officials are appealing for volunteers to help clean soot from books that were damaged in the fire. Call 903-892-7240 for more information.

The main library building is tentatively scheduled to reopen for business next Monday, May 8.