Fisherman dies in fall from Lake Texoma embankment

MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A local man died early Thursday after falling during an overnight fishing trip.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Doug Staat was fishing in the McLaughlin Creek area of Lake Texoma around 1:30 a.m. when he tumbled from a 12-foot tall embankment.

His wife found him unresponsive and called 911, officials said.

A preliminary investigation points to a possible heart attack as a factor in Staat's death.

Foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy has been ordered.