Pet of The Week

DENISON, TX -- This week we have an adorable little boy puppy.

They say he's very sweet and calm.

They're thinking he might be a Shepard/Lab mix.

He has two brothers and two sisters who need forever homes as well.

Adoption fees include worm and flee treatment and a bath.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little boy or one of his brothers or sisters you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.