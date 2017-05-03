Online solicitation suspect traced to Grayson County Courthouse

SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man who was found inside the Grayson County Courthouse Friday night has been arrested for online solicitation.

Joshua Barrier, 36, was taken into custody by Whitesboro police on Tuesday night. He's accused of having sexual conversations with a minor.

We first told you Monday about a suspicious person inside the courthouse after hours. Officials said a county employee had let Barrier in unsupervised.

It turns out Barrier was being investigated for online solicitation, and investigators tracked an IP address that traced back to the Grayson County computer network.

District Attorney Joe Brown said his office had been unaware of Whitesboro's investigation, but that it had consequences for the county worker who provided access to Barrier.

"This came up on us pretty quickly today, and as soon as we found out about it and were able to verify the details, the employee was terminated," he said.

The law library inside the courthouse will remain temporarily closed.