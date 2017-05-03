Carter County clerk faces embezzlement charges

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- She worked in the Carter County Clerk's office. Now Becky Wright is being arraigned on embezzlement charges.

Investigators allege that Wright, 56, copied deeds and other property information in order to sell those images to oil and gas companies.

Wright was fired in March of last year after working in the clerk's office for about a year. She claims she had been trying to show there's corruption in the clerk's office, and said she was fired in retaliation.

Wright has filed a civil case against Carter County Commissioners claiming wrongful termination.