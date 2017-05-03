Felon convicted on drug, gun charges in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- A North Texas man is headed to prison for a long time after being convicted of drug and weapon charges in Grayson County.

Prosecutors said Mark Zimmerman of Dallas was stopped in Whitesboro last June. Authorities found a loaded rifle and date rape drugs in his vehicle.

Zimmerman admitted to police that he was a drug dealer and a gun dealer.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 99 years behind bars on three drug-related counts and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Zimmerman, who has a lengthy criminal history, will be eligible for parole in 30 years.