Truck wreck closes highway near Antlers

Truck wreck closes highway near Antlers

By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shut down State Highway 3 near Antlers late Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned.

Troopers said traffic was closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic between Ethel Road East and Ethel Road West, about four miles east of Antlers.

A wrecker was being employed to clear the scene.