Two dead in gunfire at Dallas-area college

IRVING, TX -- Police said two bodies were found at North Lake College Wednesday afternoon after the campus was placed on lockdown following reports of an intruder.

The Irving Police Department had said there was an "active shooter" on the campus and urged people to "avoid the area." Police earlier said "shots were reported" and there "may be injuries."

KXAS-TV reported the shooting suspect was found dead along with another person in what may have been a murder-suicide.

North Lake College issued an alert urging students and staffers to "proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room. Wait in place for further instructions from police."

Television news footage showed students with their hands on their heads being escorted out of buildings on the campus by security personnel.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit suspended light rail service to an adjacent train station at the request of police.

North Lake College is a two-year public community college, part of the Dallas County Community College District, with an enrollment of more than 11,000. It is located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Carrying concealed handguns is legal under Texas law. Last month, a DCCDD panel recommended against restricting handguns in all classrooms and offices.

"After careful deliberation and contemplation of the issue, the District Committee made the determination that a wholesale prohibition of handguns in all DCCCD classrooms and offices, although favored by many, would be tantamount to a general prohibition of concealed carry on campus and therefore insupportable," the report concluded.