Electric shock injures three in Sherman

SHERMAN -- Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a metal flagpole came in contact with electrical wires.

The incident happened near the entrance of the River Ranch apartments in the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway, where a flagpole could be seen resting against power lines.

The Sherman Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center for treatment of burns.

CPR was performed at the scene because some of the victims were determined to have a weak pulse. Their conditions were not available.

The incident is still under investigation, but it's believed someone was in contact with the flagpole when the pole touched an electrical line. That triggered a power surge that went through the pole and affected those standing in the area.

Oncor was working to restore service after power was shut down in the vicinity.