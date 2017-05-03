Gospel music fills the air in McAlester this weekend

McALESTER, OK -- Fans of gospel music are looking forward to an outdoor concert in McAlester this weekend hosted by the Oklahoma Gospel Singing Convention.

The event will feature the Black Family Bluegrass Group (from Lincoln, Arkansas); Canaanbound (from Denison); Branches (from Wardville, Oklahoma); Rick Carpitcher (from Tahlequah, Oklahoma); and more great singers.

Bring your lawn chairs or choose to sit in the bleachers. Don't forget to bring a jacket or sweater in case it's a little cool.

No concession stand will be provided; just great gospel music.

The concert is set for this Saturday, May 6, from 4-9 p.m. at McAlester Rotary Park at 801 North Ninth Street.

