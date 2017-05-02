Two car collision in Denison

DENISON, TX -- Tuesday night Denison police investigate the cause of a crash earlier this evening.

Police say a white pick-up truck traveling southbound on Tone St. and a white car going northbound on Morton St. crashed in the intersection.

Luckily, no one was injured but both drivers say they had the green light.

According to police a witness says the white car had a red light.

Authorities are investigating which driver had the right of way.