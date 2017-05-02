"Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles Campaign" kicks off in Texas

TEXAS -- Spring time means more people out and about and more people riding motorcycles. The Texas Department of Public Safety wants you to be more aware for motorcycle safety month.

Again this year, Texas is using the month of May for its “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles Campaign”.

TxDOT says the best ways to prevent collisions with cyclists are to use your turn signal, don’t follow too closely and check your mirrors before changing lanes.

"When you're in a car, just be aware that there's motorcycles on the road with you and look twice," said Jimi Shell, the Service Manager with Texoma Harley-Davidson.

TxDOT reports deaths increased for motorcyclists by six percent from 2015 to 2016.