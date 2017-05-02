Religious marker returns to Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, OK -- Citizens in the Johnston County seat say they are fighting for religious freedom.

They say if they can't display a monument listing the Ten Commandments at the courthouse, they'll settle for the next best thing.

The marker was removed from public property in the wake of six lawsuits that were filed citing the separation of church and state outlined in the First Amendment.

After the monument was taken down, area residents raised money and put a new marker on private property, directly across the street from the courthouse.

"We have got to protect the things that have made this country great, which gives you the right to disagree with me, and me the right to disagree with you," said Ivan Richeson, pastor of M.A.D. Ministries.

People fighting for the Ten Commandments say it's not just about religion, but about our nation's history.