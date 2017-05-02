Ardmore offers financial help to Main Street businesses

ARDMORE, OK -- City officials in Ardmore say they are hoping to improve the look of Main Street by bringing back a matching grant for those businesses.

The application process began Monday, and will let businesses in the historic district of downtown Ardmore improve the look of their storefronts and make repairs for structural issues.

Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright said businesses selected for the program can choose an amount up to $5,000, and the city will match it.

"We think any time that you can improve the storefront and the way that these buildings look downtown, that's going to benefit everybody," he said.

Boatright added there will be guidelines involved in making any improvements because those buildings are in a historic district.