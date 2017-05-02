3A-2A-A Slow-Pitch State Scores/Highlights

Scores and highlights from local teams playing in the OSSAA 3A-2A-A State Slow-Pitch Tournament.
CLASS 3A:
Tushka 13 - Rock Creek 2 (Quarters)
Caddo 16 - Ft. Towson 5 (Quarters)
Rattan 12 - Mooreland 8 (Quarters)
Tushka 8 - Caddo 2 (Semifinals)
Navajo - Rattan (Semifinals)
Class 2A:
Stonewall 14 - Stuart 4 (Quarters)
Turner 4 - Central High 8 (Quarters)
Stonewall 11 - Binger-Oney 13 (Semifinals)
Class A:
Hammon - Caney (Quarters)
