Denison offers $280K incentive for new apartments

DENISON, TX -- Growth is on the upswing in Denison, and more traffic means the need for more housing.

The City Council approved an incentive agreement Monday that would offer $280,000 in tax rebates for a proposed 120-unit apartment complex on Loy Lake Road near Coffin Street.

The Hyde Park development is an $8 million project, just one of several new housing centers coming to the area. City officials said recent growth in Denison has increased the demand for housing.

"The overall Metroplex is growing; the Grayson County area, Texoma is growing," said William Myers of the Denison Development Alliance. "We have businesses moving in, and people need places to live."

Denison's newest apartment complex, The Residence at Gateway Village, celebrated its grand opening last week. This Friday, developers will break ground on the Parkdale Villa apartments near the intersection of Parkdale Lane and FM 120.