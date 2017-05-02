'Wildscapes seminar' for animal-friendly yards

ARDMORE, OK -- City officials in Ardmore say they are hoping to improve the look of Main Street by bringing back a matching grant for those businesses.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Two men are under arrest after a series of robberies in Sherman. Tyler Mack, 20, of Whitewright, and 21-year-old Andrew Stroud of Sherman are each facing two counts of aggravated robbery and other charges.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Denison Independent School District has settled a federal lawsuit brought by the parents of a special needs student. The parents alleged that teacher's aide Mark Mask put their 17-year-son in a choke hold and threw him against the floor in December of 2015.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- If you have a passion for wildlife and landscape, you'll want to attend the Bluestem Master Naturalists 'Wildscapes Seminar' happening, Saturday May 13th at the Grayson County Courthouse meeting room in Sherman.More >>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A tearful Jimmy Kimmel turned his show's monologue into an emotional recounting of his newborn son's open-heart surgery -- and a plea that all American families get the life-saving medical care they need.More >>
“Every last one of us walked away, but we have nothing left down there," said one victim of nature's most recent attack on North Texas: A swarm of deadly tornadoes.More >>
Our region is no stranger to an active storm season, and no stranger to the roaring sound of a tornado siren.More >>
A Texoma lawyer and veteran wants to help veterans in Gainesville and overseas. With Memorial Day coming up on May 29, attorney Richard Barron hopes to send "care packages" to troops.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Officials in Johnston County have confirmed that a youngster was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on South Bullard Chapel Road about four miles northeast of Tishomingo.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Police say a 21-year-old student is the suspect who was taken into custody in the stabbings of four fellow students at the University of Texas, one of whom died.More >>
