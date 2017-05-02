Denison ISD settles lawsuit over restraint of student

DENISON, TX -- The Denison Independent School District has settled a federal lawsuit brought by the parents of a special needs student.

The parents alleged that teacher's aide Mark Mask put their 17-year-son in a choke hold and threw him against the floor in December of 2015. They claimed that this violated district guidelines for restraint.

According to court documents, there was a surveillance video of the incident that showed other Denton ISD employees watching -- but not stopping -- what happened that day.

Mask was terminated after an internal investigation.

The Board of Trustees met in special session Monday night behind closed doors to "consider a possible resolution to the lawsuit."

Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott said the board unanimously approved the terms of a settlement with the 12th grader's family.

"While Denison ISD continues to deny any liability, it understands the importance of resolving matters to the satisfaction of all parties," Scott said in a written statement.

"The settlement agreement contains a confidentiality clause, and, as such, the District cannot comment on the settlement other than to say that the parties reached a mutually agreeable solution," the superintendent added.