Sherman serial robbery suspects in custody

SHERMAN, TX -- Two men are under arrest after a series of robberies in Sherman.

Tyler Mack, 20, of Whitewright, and 21-year-old Andrew Stroud of Sherman are each facing two counts of aggravated robbery and other charges.

We told you Monday that Sherman police were searching for a man who robbed the Shell gas station at knifepoint and then fled in a silver Ford Focus from the crime scene at the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 82.

Police later identified that man as Mack after he allegedly robbed the One Stop station in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue later that night in similar fashion.

Moments later, police say Stroud and Mack were stopped and arrested after they were believed to have robbed Texas Tobacco a few blocks away.

After arriving at the police department, Mack managed to slip one of his hands free from his handcuffs and attempted to flee on foot, but was nabbed seconds later.

Both men were booked into the Grayson County jail. Their bond has not yet been set.