Texoma aids Canton tornado victims

“Every last one of us walked away but we have nothing left down there," said one victim of Mother Nature's most recent attack on North Texas.

She was at her worst and the impact was like nothing you have ever seen.

Krystal Smith, a public relations rep. for the American Red Cross of North Texas said, “Yeah it’s overwhelming to come down there and see houses that have been completely wiped off the slab."

In the wake of the EF-4 tornado that hit the town of Canton, volunteers from Texoma were getting together to help their neighbor and while the twister carved a 51-mile path through multiple counties, it was no match for the response by all of North Texas.

“It’s really encouraging to see the community members get together," Smith added.

So where do you begin to help folks that have lost everything?

Christy Stennis-Ball, a Director of Logistics for the American Red Cross of North Texas said when people have been wiped out and don’t even have a toothbrush, toothpaste, or soap, the Red Cross is able to provide comfort kits for those in need.

But it was not just about stuff they don’t have, there was also a need to store those few keepsakes they might be able to find scattered upon the ground.

Stennis-Ball added, "If you’re rifling through what few belongings you have left at home, that new tub with your name on it may be holding your most precious possessions you could rake up and put together.”

And while you can’t replace everything, putting a smile on a face could make all the difference in the world.

If you would like to make donations, you can visit your local Red Cross or go to www.redcross.org. Also, the Gunter Fire Department is collecting items like, baby wipes, snacks, towels, and trash bags, that you can drop off at the department by Saturday.