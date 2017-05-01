'Care package' drive to benefit military personnel

A Texoma lawyer and veteran wants to help veterans in Gainesville and overseas.

With Memorial Day coming up on May 29, attorney Richard Barron hopes to send "care packages" to troops. Besides helping our troops stationed abroad, donations will also benefit VFW Post 1922 and vets at the Bonham VA hospital.

Items on the wish list include toiletries, non-perishable foods and entertainment items.

Donations can be dropped off at these locations:

VFW 2772, 1707 Baker Road, Sherman, Texas

VFW 1922, 3332 North Grand Avenue, Gainesville, TX

Check the document below for a full list of suggested items.