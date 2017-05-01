Tornado sirens: Staying ahead of the storm

Strong winds, devastating floods and deadly tornadoes -- Texoma has seen it all.

Our region is no stranger to an active storm season, and no stranger to the roaring sound of a tornado siren.

"Tornado sirens are designed to let people know of impending dangerous weather... tornadoes, hail, high winds," explained Denison Fire Department Chief Gregg Loyd.

When the sirens sound varies from city to city. Denison activates its sirens in a severe thunderstorm capable of 70 mile-per-hour winds, hail sizes up to one inch or an active tornado warning.

Loyd said the city's siren network is not intended to reach people in their homes or businesses.

"The purpose is to let the people that are outdoors know with enough advance notice so that they can seek shelter indoors and seek more information about the storm," he explained. "It maybe audible, but it's not designed to alert people indoors."

Grayson County's Code Red is a source Loyd encourages people to have as a secondary source of weather alerts.

"Citizens can sign up for, they can put multiple phone numbers, email addresses in there so they can receive the Code Red via email or text," the chief explained.

Another recommendation: Get.a weather radio.

But what happens when our lifesaving technology fails?

That's exactly what Johnston County officials faced when lightning struck their siren as a storm packing a possible tornado headed for their town.

"The threat was very dangerous at that point," Wapanucka Fire Chief Gary Reeder recalled. "I had guys going up and down the streets in trucks with sirens and stuff on warning people."

The same thing happened two weeks ago in Bryan County. Three days after the sirens in Bennington were tested, they malfunctioned when a warning needed to get out.

"It's dangerous if we're in the path of a tornado," said Assistant Chief Randy Smith of the Bennington Police Department. "It's not 100 percent sure someone is getting our message other than stopping and going door-to-door."

They've added a backup battery pack in case the connection from emergency management doesn't reach.

"It'll be up and running as far as the battery backup system," Smith said.

Advancements in technology have prompted Denison to update its tornado siren network.

"This siren has the capability of mapping that polygon and only sounding if the siren or sirens' range is in that polygon," Chief Loyd said -- so if a storm threat is limited to Van Alystne, the sirens in Denison won't sound.

The sirens can also be triggered manually and have a built-in public address system for verbal announcements.

"It's a whole lot more specific notification," the chief said.

As we begin storm season, officials say always have a severe weather plan in place.

Denison will be the first city in Texas to have these new sirens, which are expected to be activated by fall.

And to stay ahead of the storms,