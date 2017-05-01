Tornado sirens: Staying ahead of the storm

Our region is no stranger to an active storm season, and no stranger to the roaring sound of a tornado siren.More >>
Our region is no stranger to an active storm season, and no stranger to the roaring sound of a tornado siren.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Officials in Johnston County have confirmed that a youngster was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on South Bullard Chapel Road about four miles northeast of Tishomingo.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Officials in Johnston County have confirmed that a youngster was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on South Bullard Chapel Road about four miles northeast of Tishomingo.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police are looking for a man they say robbed a gas station clerk at knifepoint early Monday morning.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police are looking for a man they say robbed a gas station clerk at knifepoint early Monday morning.More >>
A Texoma lawyer and veteran wants to help veterans in Gainesville and overseas. With Memorial Day coming up on May 29, attorney Richard Barron hopes to send "care packages" to troops.More >>
A Texoma lawyer and veteran wants to help veterans in Gainesville and overseas. With Memorial Day coming up on May 29, attorney Richard Barron hopes to send "care packages" to troops.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Police say a 21-year-old student is the suspect who was taken into custody in the stabbings of four fellow students at the University of Texas, one of whom died.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Police say a 21-year-old student is the suspect who was taken into custody in the stabbings of four fellow students at the University of Texas, one of whom died.More >>
DALLAS, TX -- A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic was shot and wounded Monday morning while attempting to assist another shooting victim.More >>
DALLAS, TX -- A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic was shot and wounded Monday morning while attempting to assist another shooting victim.More >>
DIBBLE, OK -- A woman was killed Monday morning in a head-on collision on State Highway 76 about one mile south of Dibble, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.More >>
DIBBLE, OK -- A woman was killed Monday morning in a head-on collision on State Highway 76 about one mile south of Dibble, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.More >>
GETTING FIT: Did you know the month of May is National Bike Month? On this week's segment of Getting Fit, we talk bike safety necessities.More >>
GETTING FIT: Did you know the month of May is National Bike Month? On this week's segment of Getting Fit, we talk bike safety necessities.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- An afternoon of four-wheeler riding turned tragic Sunday after an accident led to the hospitalization of a small child. Sherman Fire-Rescue said a two-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after an ATV crash outside the city limits.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- An afternoon of four-wheeler riding turned tragic Sunday after an accident led to the hospitalization of a small child. Sherman Fire-Rescue said a two-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after an ATV crash outside the city limits.More >>
CANTON, TX -- We have new stunning video of that massive deadly tornado that tore through Canton, Texas Saturday evening. This video, shot by a storm chaser, shows a wedge-shaped tornado as it crossedMore >>
CANTON, TX -- We have new stunning video of that massive deadly tornado that tore through Canton, Texas Saturday evening. This video, shot by a storm chaser, shows a wedge-shaped tornado as it crossedMore >>